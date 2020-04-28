Roundtable from Asia Policy 15.2
Ian Hall's Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy
In Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy, Ian Hall explores the drivers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to reinvent India’s foreign policy based on Hindu nationalism. Rajesh Rajagopalan, Paul Staniland, Manjari Chatterjee Miller, Constantino Xavier, and Ian Hall discuss the outcomes and ideologies behind this narrative shift and the structural forces that continue to hold sway in Indian policy.
Modi Couldn’t Change Indian Foreign Policy: The Question Is Why
Rajesh Rajagopalan
The BJP and Indian Foreign Policy
Paul Staniland
Do Leader Ideologies Influence Foreign Policy? Nehruvianism vs. Moditva
Manjari Chatterjee Miller
Individual and Ideological Immunity? The Resilience of Indian Foreign Policy
Constantino Xavier
Author’s Response: Foreign Policy, Ideology, and Domestic Politics in Modi’s India
Ian Hall
