Ian Hall’s <em>Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy</em>
Roundtable from Asia Policy 15.2

Ian Hall's Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy

by Rajesh Rajagopalan, Paul Staniland, Manjari Chatterjee Miller, Constantino Xavier, and Ian Hall
April 29, 2020

In Modi and the Reinvention of Indian Foreign Policy, Ian Hall explores the drivers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to reinvent India’s foreign policy based on Hindu nationalism. Rajesh Rajagopalan, Paul Staniland, Manjari Chatterjee Miller, Constantino Xavier, and Ian Hall discuss the outcomes and ideologies behind this narrative shift and the structural forces that continue to hold sway in Indian policy.

DOWNLOAD THE ROUNDTABLE

Purchase PDF NBR Premium Print Subscription CCC Permissions
Modi Couldn’t Change Indian Foreign Policy: The Question Is Why

Rajesh Rajagopalan

The BJP and Indian Foreign Policy

Paul Staniland

Do Leader Ideologies Influence Foreign Policy? Nehruvianism vs. Moditva

Manjari Chatterjee Miller

Individual and Ideological Immunity? The Resilience of Indian Foreign Policy

Constantino Xavier

Author’s Response: Foreign Policy, Ideology, and Domestic Politics in Modi’s India

Ian Hall


Search

About Asia Policy

Asia Policy is a peer-reviewed scholarly journal presenting policy-relevant academic research on the Asia-Pacific that draws clear and concise conclusions useful to today’s policymakers. Asia Policy is published quarterly in January, April, July, and October. Learn more